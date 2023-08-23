Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Sexuality After Raven-Symoné Says She Gives Off “Lesbian Vibes”

Whoopi Goldberg recently joined Raven-Symoné for an episode of The Best Podcast Ever, where she addressed past rumors about her sexuality.

The 37-year-old host confessed to the award-winning actress/TV personality that she felt Goldberg gave off “lesbian vibes.” However, Goldberg clarified that she’s never been one.

Symoné, who also co-hosted The View with Goldberg, admitted that she had thoughts on the 67-year-old’s sexuality after she felt comfortable around her.

Raven-Symoné, Whoopi Goldberg, Keegan-Michael Key and Ellie Kemper are guest on The View. Fred Lee/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like, I just wanted to be up underneath the titty the whole time,” the That’s So Raven star admitted. “But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!”

Before Goldberg could respond, Symoné’s wife Miranda added, “I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s! I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now.”

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around, I am not a lesbian,” the Sister Act actress responded. “But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television.”

THE COLOR PURPLE, Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Avery, 1985. Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

Speaking to how she deals with her lesbian friends, she elaborated, “I’ll tell them, ‘I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this, but I’m not going to do this’ … and they’re like, ‘OK!’”

Goldberg has been married three times. Earlier this month, she spoke on her past divorce to drug counselor Alvin Martin, Dutch cinematographer David Claessen, and actor Lyle Trachtenberg, respectively, while on The View.

“I was dancing and prancing around, I was so glad to get out of there,” the New York-native recalled of each of her marriages. “Because I always knew, I always thought, ‘you didn’t want to do this, and you knew you didn’t want to do it, and you did it anyway,’ so shut up and move on.”

She added, “I kept doing what everyone kept saying I was supposed to do and then I was like, ‘this is getting expensive and boring.’”

Listen to Whoopi Goldberg’s full episode on The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda below.