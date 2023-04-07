Whoopi Goldberg And Robin Thede Share Emotional Moment On ‘The View’

Robin Thede was able to give Whoopi Goldberg her flowers during an emotional moment on The View. As the guest on Wednesday’s episode (April 5) the comedian shared how the industry veteran inspired her career.

“I’m not gonna cry, but you were the first woman that showed me that Black women can play characters and be funny,” explained Thede. “I talk about this all the time. I hope you don’t think I’m a stalker, ’cause I talk about you constantly in interviews, but when I saw your Broadway show on television and you put that shirt on your head…This character. She talked about identity and how ‘I wanna be white because that’s what I’m supposed to be, but then she came back to love herself. It was funny and it was real.”

As her voice cracked and her eyes formed tears, she continued “I had never seen that, so thank you. I’ve been waiting my whole life to tell you thank you.”

Robin Thede attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The EGOT achiever responded with appreciation for the 43-year-old talent.

“Kids now have you. And that is not just a small thing, that’s a huge thing because you have invited an entire room full of Black women to write comedy. This is unheard of. There are not rooms full of white women writing comedy, so this is a huge thing. And that’s what you did. So thank you.”

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Thede and The View panelists continued to discuss her series A Black Lady Sketch Show which returns for its fourth season on April 14. The six-episode season will air on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Returning core cast members include creator Robin Thede as well as Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend. Season 4 stars three new featured players, DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore, and more than 20 celebrity guest stars.

Watch a trailer for A Black Lady Sketch Show season four below.