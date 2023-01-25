Whoopi Goldberg Discusses ‘Till’ Oscar Snub On ‘The View’

Academy Governor Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the Academy Museum Conversation at The Times Center, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Brougher and Renzo Piano on April 16, 2018 in New York City.

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t feeling the Academy snubbing Till, and gracefully acknowledged the film’s absence on The View.

Goldberg, 67, began the show’s recent episode by showing love to this year’s Oscar nominees before revealing that Emmett Till’s story wasn’t nominated.

“Before we start off, we just want to celebrate the talented artists and filmmakers who were nominated for Oscars this morning,” the moderator and Till producer said. “Unfortunately, my film, Till, was not nominated, but we do want to congratulate all the nominees because many of them have been here, and it’s wonderful to say congrats, so that’s what we’ll do.”

The New York native, who is also an Academy Board member, starred in the film as Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan, while also serving as the movie’s producer.

Till’s director, Chinonye Chukwu, is also calling out the Academy. Chukwu criticized the Oscar snub in an Instagram post, calling out the “unabashed misogyny towards Black women” in their decision to leave out their movie.

“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” Chukwu expressed.

“I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.”

The 95th Academy Awards are set to air on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will return to hosting duties for the award show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.