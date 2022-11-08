Whoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk Takeover

Whoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Whoopi Goldberg has announced her exit from Twitter amid Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of the social media platform. The acclaimed actress shared her decision on Monday (Nov. 7) during the live broadcast of The View.

“It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she explained. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy. And I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they’re back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She continued, “People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech.”

“Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech’ it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter."



Her Twitter exit follows that of fellow celebrities such as Toni Braxton and Shonda Rhimes who have both expressed they have exited the social media platform for good.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” shared Rhimes in October.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of “free speech” is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC,” explained Braxton.

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on Oct. 27 for $44 billion dollars. Since his purchase, Twitter has experienced massive layoffs before asking some fired employees to return to their roles. Musk has also toyed with the idea of offering users the option to pay for blue check verification or putting the entire app behind a paywall.

Musk has also banned parody accounts from Twitter as he continues to implement changes. Comedians Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin have been suspended from Twitter for parodying Musk himself.