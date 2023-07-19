Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Amid Miranda Lambert Debate

Academy Governor Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the Academy Museum Conversation at The Times Center, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Brougher and Renzo Piano on April 16, 2018 in New York City.

Whoopi Goldberg walked off the set of The View on Thursday (July 18) amid a debate surrounding Miranda Lambert. Goldberg moderated a roundtable discussion among her co-hosts during their show’s “Hot Topics” segment, which covers trending news stories. The conversation pivoted to the country star, who has been grabbing headlines after she scolded a fan for taking selfies during a recent concert.

Sunny Hostin argued that, at Miranda’s ticket price set at $757, she was “going to take as many selfies as she wanted.”

Goldberg was unamused by Hostin’s commentary and shot back. “You know what? Stay home… If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come,” the EGOT winner said.

Then, when Hostin argued that she likes to capture memories of her concert experience on her phone, Goldberg simply asserted, “Turn on the television, girl.” Whoopi then jokingly got out of her seat to dismiss the conversation, walking off the set.

“I’m leaving y’all! I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91,” she said to the camera, turning the debate into a humorous matter. “So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you. Will you push that button? We’ll be right back.”

On Monday (July 17), Lambert stopped her concert to reprimand a group of fans that were fixated on taking selfies and not her singing. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song; it’s pissing me off a little bit,” she said, briefly pausing her concert. “Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music… Sit down. Shall we start again?”

As she continued singing, some fans from the crowd began to cheer on her decision to chastise the group. Others in the audience began to boo, with some deciding to leave in protest.