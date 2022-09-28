Will.i.am Says He “Inspired” Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Remix EP

will.i.am attends the BODY At The ESPYs pre-party at Avalon Hollywood on July 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California, Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California

Will.i.am has asserted that Beyoncé’s BREAK MY SOUL REMIXES EP was his idea.

In an interview with Metro UK, the Black Eyed Peas frontman, 47, expressed how he managed to land on Bey’s EP and “inspired it.”

The artist, legally known as William Adams Jr., explained he was in France preparing for his role as judge on The Voice UK when he heard “BREAK MY SOUL” for the first time.

“I was in France, and her song came out, and I’m like, ‘I wish the beat did this.’ So I called my collabo partner, and we did it remotely on FYI, a collaboration tool,” Adams expressed.

“They weren’t thinking about remixes until I sent it. They put out a remix EP, and my song’s the first one on it – and I inspired it! I can’t find the word for it – it’s like Santa Claus is real, man!”

BREAK MY SOUL REMIXES was released on Aug. 3 and featured reimagined versions of Renaissance’s lead single.

Guest spots included Chicago house icon Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, New York’s own DJ Nita Aviance, and, of course, Will.i.am.

On Aug. 5, Beyoncé would release the “QUEENS” remix of the same track, which interpolates Madonna’s 1990 single “Vogue” and saw the Houston singer pay homage to Black women in music, such as Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Roberta Flack, Grace Jones, and more.