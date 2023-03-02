Will Smith Accepts AAFCA Honor, Delivers First In-Person Speech Since 2022 Oscars

Will Smith arrives at the European premiere of "Emancipation" at Vue West End on December 2, 2022 in London, England.

Will Smith was honored during the 2023 African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) on Wednesday (March 1). Accepting the Beacon Award, the acclaimed actor took the stage and delivered his first in-person speech since the Oscars slap controversy in 2022.

According to Variety, Smith was introduced by his Emancipation costar Charmaine Bingwa and AAFCA cofounder Gil L. Robinson. Director Antoine Fuqua was recognized alongside Smith for the historically-based film.

“Emancipation was the individual most difficult film of my entire career. It was all outdoors, that is true,” shared Smith. He continued to detail a story about an intense moment on set.

(L-R) Honorees Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith accept The Beacon Award for “Emancipation” onstage during the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 01, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

“It was the second day of shooting and 110 degrees… I was in a scene with one of the white actors. The actor decided to ad-lib. So we’re doing the scene. I did my line. He did his line. And then — ad lib — he spit in the middle of my chest,” Smith said as the crowd groaned. “[T]he actor felt that the ad-lib had gone well. So we do take two. I do my line. He does his line — and spits in the middle of my chest again… In the distance, I hear a voice. And Antoine says, ‘Hey, let’s do a take without the spit.’ And in that moment, I knew that God was real.”

His speech was wrapped with gratitude expressed for Gil and AAFCA, as well as Apple.

“I want to thank Gil and AAFCA. I want to thank all of you in this room for doing what you do, keeping our stories alive. I want to thank Apple, because the budget was one thing. And then the budget was another thing. And then the budget was another thing. And Apple never flinched,” Smith said. “It was the first time I had heard from a studio that the story was more important than how much it costs to get it done… They make iPhones. They can do it.”

For his dramatized portrayal of “Whipped Peter,” the 54-year-old was also awarded Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

“WOW!! NAACP!! I am absolutely humbled by this!! I want to share this with my entire #Emancipation family – @antoinefuqua, @charmainebingwa, Ben, Bob, Jon the whole team at Westbrook and Apple TV… I am so proud of the work we put into this film,” he wrote on Instagram.

View the full list of 2023 AAFCA winners below:

Best Picture

The Woman King



Best Director

Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Woman King



Best Actor

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection



Best Actress:

Danielle Deadwyler

Till



Best Supporting Actor

Brian Tyree Henry

Causeway



Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Emerging Face

Jaylin Hall

Till & Bruiser



Emerging Filmmaker

Carey Williams

Emergency



Best Independent Feature

Nanny



Best Animated Feature

Wendell & Wild



Best Documentary

Sidney



Best Ensemble

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Best Writing

Rian Johnson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)



Best International Feature:

Saint Omer



Best Song

“Lift Me Up”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Live Action Short

We Cry Together



Best Animated Short

New Moon

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT HONOREES

Impact Award

Till

The Innovator Award

Composer Michael Abels

Nope



Building Change Award

Production Designer Hannah Beachler

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



The Beacon Award

Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith

Emancipation



The Ashley Boone Award

Producer, Nate Moore

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever