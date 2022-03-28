Celebs React To Will Smith And Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Incident

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

During the live-broadcast Oscars on Sunday night (March 27) Will Smith interrupted Chris Rock’s time on stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith with a now-infamous slap that shocked the entertainment world. After striking Rock and walking back to his seat, Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fu**ing mouth,” to which Rock said he now would.

After the highly-emotional moment, the King Richard star took home his first Academy Award for the film, issuing an apology to the event’s organizers during his acceptance speech. According to Page Six, the two men have reconciled per Diddy, however not after celebrities shared their takes on the altercation.

L–R: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

During a post-Oscars interview, comedian Tiffany Haddish called the slap “beautiful.” Sharing her opinion with PEOPLE, the Girls Trip star expressed her own emotions inspired by the viral moment.

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” she said to the outlet. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.”

Haddish added, “And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

50 Cent also used Instagram to release a few jokes about the incident. “You have to win Oscars to do this kinda sh*t,” shared the rapper in one of his uploads about the moment. “after i win i’m gonna slap the sh*t out of a few people. LOL.”

Another post memed the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris with an image of the slap.

Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith tweeted, “And That’s How We Do It”, not specifically referencing the slap.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Rapper and producer Hitek shared a meme of the Sugar Smacks cereal box edited to feature Will Smith’s face and name.

Vince Staples declared “STOP PLAYIN WIT THE FRESH PRINCE DEAD HOMIES” before sharing a video from the television series Snowfall in direct reaction to the clip of the slap.

Natasha Rothwell remembered the infamous La La Land versus Moonlight controversy during the 2016 event. “Never thought the La La land debacle would ever be eclipsed but here we are,” she tweeted.

Never thought the La La land debacle would ever be eclipsed but here we are. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) March 28, 2022

View more celeb reactions to the historic moment below.

This was loud!!! Like that slap on that other channel ? https://t.co/y7dudEWsAQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 28, 2022

Y’all can say what’s y’all want about Will Smith but need to learn that a lot of people don’t play about their Wife or Children! Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 28, 2022

Wtaf????? That wasn’t scripted????? ???????? — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 28, 2022