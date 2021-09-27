Will Smith To Kick Off Book Tour For Memoir In Philadelphia

Actor Will Smith has revealed a book tour will accompany the release of his upcoming debut memoir, Will, kicking off in his hometown of Philadelphia on November 8th. The five-city tour will continue to hit major U.S. cities across the United States and beyond including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and London. No word on whether more cities will be added.

As VIBE previously reported, the memoir, the Penguin Press published book is set for a November 9th release date. Inside, it will share the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star’s journey from his childhood to his hip-hop career, to his acting legacy, and everything in between.

According to the book’s official website, the memoir “is the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind.”

As GQ‘s November 2021 cover star, the Gemini Man actor shared how when writing the book—co-authored with Mark Manson, author of the New York Times bestselling book, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck—he reached out to everyone who was named in his story. For the first time, he spoke to his mother about the domestic violence she endured at the hands of his father.

“I had to get 25 people to come to Miami and hear what I’m saying because I know people are going to have to live with it forever,” he said before talking about the emotional conversation he had with his mother.

“It was literally the first time we ever discussed [it],” the actor remarked. “She had never heard my perception of what happened. So it was really cathartic in a way. It went great. But it was a brutal couple of weeks, man. It was brutal.”

View the full details on his U.S. book tour below:

Nov. 08, 2021 – The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia

Nov. 09, 2021 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York City

Nov. 10, 2021 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago

Nov. 11, 2021 – Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

Nov. 18, 2021 – Savoy Theatre, London