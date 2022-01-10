Will Smith And Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Win Career First Golden Globes

Will Smith attends the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

In lieu of a lavish red carpet and A-List presenters, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards went unseen. On Sunday (Jan. 9), the 79th annual event did not include a public ceremony, as no awards were live-streamed or broadcasted for fans anxious to know if their favorite Hollywood stars earned a trophy. Instead, as the private event occurred, winners were announced on social media from the official Golden Globe platforms.

SVP of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Kyle Bowser speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

According to a press release, the event highlighted long-established philanthropy work and showcased a range of grantees during the program. Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, presented the “Reimagine Coalition,” a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.

Big winners of the night include Will Smith who won a Golden Globe for the first time in his decades-long career. The veteran actor beat out Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, and Javier Bardem in the category of Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his performance in King Richard.

(L-R) Producer Tim White, Saniyya Sidney, Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, producer Trevor White, executive producer Jon Mone, screenwriter Zach Baylin and executive producer Isha Price attend the UK Premiere of “King Richard” at The Curzon Mayfair on November 17, 2021 in London, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead of the same name, won in the category of Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Available on Prime Video, the series chronicles the main character Cora Randall’s (Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

The ten-episode limited series additionally stars Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for her portrayal of “Blanca” in Pose’s final season. As a transgender actress, the 31-year-old made history with her victory. Rodriguez celebrated her groundbreaking trophy on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

“OMG OMGGG!!!!” the paragraph began.

“Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

View a complete winners list from the 79th annual Golden Globes below.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy