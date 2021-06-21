Will Smith Announces New Memoir, ‘Will’

Will Smith revealed his life story is finally getting the literary treatment. The 52-year-old actor shared the cover art and other details of his upcoming memoir Will, his first book ever. Already available for pre-sale, the book was written with Mark Manson, author of the New York Times bestselling book “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.” New Orleans artist Brandan “Bmike” Odums painted the cover, an intricate process highlighted by Smith on social media.

“Y’all gotta see how @bmike2c made the art for my book,” he wrote on Instagram. “There’s levels to it!! 5 layers, each repping a different stage of my life…Beautiful!”

According to the book’s official website, the memoir takes readers from Smith’s childhood in West Philadelphia through his Hip-Hop career, his emergence as an actor, and the life that happened along the way. Will is described as “an epic tale of inner transformation and outer triumph, and Will tells it astonishingly well. But it’s only half the story.”

The website detail “this memoir is the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind.”

In the official statement the Gemini Man actor provided, he added his own perspective to the memoir.

“It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that. Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience,” he wrote.

“That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

Will is slated to be published by Penguin Press on November 9.