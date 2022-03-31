Academy To Take Disciplinary Action Against Will Smith For Oscars Slap

Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Academy has officially moved to take action against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. According to an emailed statement from the Academy, The Board Of Governors “initiated disciplinary proceedings” on Wednesday (March 30), three days after the on-air altercation. The statement listed Smith’s violations as “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the memo expressed. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Following the shocking slap, Will Smith was awarded the Best Actor trophy for his leading role in the acclaimed film King Richard. In his speech, he touched on the moment indirectly and joked “I hope the Academy invites me back” at the end of the emotional moment.

On Monday (March 28), Smith issued a formal apology to all parties.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he expressed.

During a stand-up comedy show in Boston on Wednesday, Chris Rock spoke about the incident for the first time, revealing to his audience that he is “still kind of processing what happened.”

Read the Academy’s full statement on taking action against Will Smith below:

The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.

Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.