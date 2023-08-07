Will.i.am Reflects On Sexuality Questions Growing Up, Says He’s Proudly Feminine

Will.i.am dealt with a lot of questions about his sexuality due to his feminine mannerisms growing up. The 48-year-old singer reflected on that experience and how he takes pride in being feminine and heterosexual in a recent interview.

“Coming of age, I didn’t have a man in my life — a father in my life to guide me through that,” he told Steven Bartlett on The Diary Of A CEO last Monday (July 31). “My mom did that, which probably made me ultra feminine. I have no shame in being super feminine.”

He went on to speak about the differences in the LGBTQ community in the 90s versus today. “So growing up in the ’90s, we were like, ‘Are you gay?’” the Black Eyed Peas founder said. “A lot of people questioned [me] because I was feminine. I’m still feminine. I sit the way I sit, I act the way I act, my mannerisms are my mom’s.”

Despite the fact it comes with a lot of vitriol, Will.i.am takes pride in who he is and called being feminine a “superpower” in the interview. Additionally, he clarified that while he may exhibit feminine mannerisms, he is still only attracted to women.

“When you know who you are and you love who you are and how you vibe, that’s what it’s about,” he said. “I like girls. Never was attracted to men. I’m attracted to females, but I’m feminine.” Check out the full interview above.

As far as music goes, Will.i.am’s last release “Mind Your Business” was major, as it was the first song Britney Spears appeared on since being freed from her conservatorship, which she has enjoyed by dancing around her house frequently. It also came 10 years after their smash hit “Scream & Shout.” Check out “Mind Your Business” below.