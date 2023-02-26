William Stanford Davis Calls ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast The “Kindest People” He’s Ever Worked With

William Stanford Davis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

William Stanford Davis opened up about the dynamic between himself and his Abbott Elementary co-stars with VIBE ahead of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. While walking Saturday night’s red carpet (Feb. 25), the 71-year-old talent shared his favorite part about working on the acclaimed series. After a successful debut season, Davis was upped to a series regular for the second installment.

“The cast,” he explained. “I love every one of them. I mean, most generous, kindest people I’ve ever worked with in any job.”

Abbott Elementary won big during the NAACP Image Awards, taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James all won individual acting awards for their roles.

Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, and Lisa Ann Walter accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Image

With a decades-long career, Davis still has a few roles he has his eyes on and hasn’t counted out.

“I’d love to play a senator. I’d love to play the president,” he detailed.

The Lincoln Heights actor also discussed the legacy of Black Hollywood, paying homage to the talents that came before him.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of Sammy Davis Jr., Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, people who came and not just opened doors but kicked doors open ’cause they were so talented. And if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today.”