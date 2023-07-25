William Stanford Davis Reveals Shockingly Low Residual Check Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

William Stanford Davis shared a video on social media explaining just one of the many reasons the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has initiated a strike. The veteran talent shared a minuscule residual check received for his work on an unnamed television show.

“I’ve been a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild for 32 years, and for those 32 years, my wages haven’t increased at all. I want to give you an example of what a residual check looks like. I showed this to my brother and he fell over laughing… it ain’t f**king funny,” shared the 71-year-old, holding up a check for 3 cents.

An additional check received by the actor totaled 5 cents.

“That’s a residual check. I’m not going to say who produced it, because I can’t tell you who these cheap motherf***ers are. But anyway, I’m standing in solidarity with the writers, and we’re going to be on strike until we get what we need to make a living,” he continued.

The Abbott Elementary star added, “That’s what they think of us as actors. This is why we’re on strike for better wages, for better residuals [and] for a piece of the subscription and to not give in to AI.”

Janelle James, William Stanford Davis, Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

SAG-AFTRA officially began its strike earlier this month after failed negotiations with Hollywood studios. For the duration of the movement, actors will not participate in press junkets, conventions, interviews, or award show campaigns.

“We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us… It is disgusting; shame on them. You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change, too,” said Fran Drescher, president of the actors union.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May.