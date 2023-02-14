Willie D Presses Scarface Over GRAMMY Awards’ Hip-Hop Celebration Exclusion

Willie D is fed up with Scarface for not including him in the GRAMMY’s Hip-Hop 50th anniversary performance.

During a recent episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast, the two men sat down for a conversation about the 2023 GRAMMYS event, where D voiced his gripes with Face’s decision to perform a Geto Boys track without the band.

Scarface initially disagreed with the emcee’s frustration, recalling moments where both men performed the track at solo shows before the GRAMMYS.

“I don’t get mad when you go out and perform that song, bro. And I wouldn’t even give a f**k if you got the call. That’s not how I’m made. Like, I don’t care about that. Have you ever went on and performed ‘Mind Playing Tricks on Me’ without me?”

Willie agreed with Face, confirming that he has also performed the group track solo before. He and Face also agreed, however, that Face’s solo catalog is strong enough to stand on its own, so performing “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” was unnecessary.

However, in a third released video of the same episode uploaded to YouTube on Monday (Feb. 13), D began to explain why he was bothered by being excluded from the performance. He begins the clip by expressing that if the Recording Academy had called him asking to perform, he would have said no if Scarface had been omitted. Face interjects, claiming that he felt the Hip-Hop celebration wasn’t “that f**king important.”

Tempers then began to flare, with D stating, “if they called me, you would know. If they called you, I should’ve known. That’s the point.” Scarface responded to his friend, expressing that he would “take full responsibility” for his actions.

As the conversation continued, Willie D began to criticize people online who expressed that “they didn’t see anything wrong,” with Scarface performing a GB track alone for the Hip-Hop tribute. D then offered some advice to the GRAMMYS about what they should’ve done to make it fair for himself and every rapper that was excluded.

“You know what they should’ve done for that moment?” he asked. “[The GRAMMYS] shouldn’t have not done it because you can not represent 50 years of Hip-Hop in 14 minutes. That sh*t should have been on its own platform. F**k the GRAMMYS, the GRAMMYS ain’t big enough to hold Hip-Hop. Hip-Hop is bigger than the GRAMMYS.”

Scarface responds, saying he agrees with his bandmate but, pleads with him to not be upset with him and refocus his anger at the GRAMMYS. As the video ends, The Diary emcee reiterates that he takes full responsibility for what transpired.

Watch the videos in full above.