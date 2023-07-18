Wingstop Taps Latto For Limited “The Latto Meal” And New Flavor

Latto and Wingstop have collaborated, once again, after their 2022 Christmas giveback. This time, the rapper is bringing her “Big Energy” to the chicken franchise’s menu with The Latto Meal.

In honor of her “lottery themed” 777 efforts, the new combo includes 21 classic (bone in) wings with up to three flavors, large fry, and two dipping sauces. One of the flavors offered for a limited time is Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix.

According to a press release, the Lemon Herb Remix “tastes of zesty lemon, aromatic herbs, and savory garlic, captivating fans with an irresistible combination of familiar yet innovative flavors, new to the chicken wing and sandwich space.”

“You can’t beat this flavor don’t play with me!!! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it’s 10/10,” Latto stated in the release. “I’ve been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It’s so good that you’ll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do.”

Wingstop also released a commercial to further promote The Latto Meal. In the clip, the “Put It On The Floor” rhymer pulls up in a yellow Lamborghini, with “zesty” on the license plates and Wingstop on the rims.

With her latest single playing in the background, the Atlanta sensation walks into a hotel lobby with her Latto Meal in hand before sharing with her sister and friend.

“Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry,” stated Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix.”

Ahead of the announcement, Latto hinted at the collab on TikTok back in December as she ate the popular fast-food. “Lemon pepper my fave, fried hard, extra sprinkles. Mango Habanero,” she said. “Y’all don’t know nothing about the Wingstop ranch. This the Latto meal right here,” she added while winking.

The limited-time meal comes just in time for the Rick Ross-affiliated establishment’s “Wingstop Wing Day” (July 29), where fans can get five free wings by using the code “FREEWINGS” at checkout.

The two-time Grammy-nominated artist continues to have a successful year as she recently received Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards. Take a look at the commercial for “The Latto Meal” and her new Lemon Herb Remix flavor above.