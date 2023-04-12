Wiz Khalifa Calls Max B One Of His Favorite Rappers: “I Love His Attitude”

Wiz Khalifa is a huge fan of Max B, and during his recent appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, he gave the “Wave God” his flowers.

“I love his attitude,” Wiz said. “He just had a really dope, just real in-your-face real confidence. I looked up to that. I look up to his melodies – like how he mixed melody and rap. And his consistency too.

“Dude had like 28 mixtapes before he went to jail. At that point in my life, it was like, that’s a dude that I can relate to because I’m like man, I’m tryna go that hard too. I want to be in peoples’ faces too.”

As the Pittsburgh native continued, he spoke about the Harlemite’s influence on rappers like himself and Curren$y.

“I’m that confident about my music as well. He was like, really still an underground artist but people like me and Curren$y and a couple other people, we really gravitated towards him and seen the polish in all of that.”

If French Montana’s claim that Max will be released in April 2023 rings true, maybe Wiz can tell the “Silver Surfer” these sentiments in person.

In January 2023, Montana tweeted the news about Biggaveli and DJ Drama’s new video, “Lemonade,” and gave an update regarding the former’s freedom.

“MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE’LL BE HOME IN APRIL!!” the “Unforgettable” rapper typed. “SILVER SURFER Live from the can. Free the Count. “LEMONADE” VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.”

The Moroccan artist‘s tweet was joined by a video of the incarcerated emcee speaking with French on the phone.

“It’s Max Biggaveli. French, what’s good, my ni**a? I’m coming, baby. I’m on they ass,” he said. “Boy looking good, I’m working, got the weight off of me, the weight is up. It’s ‘Lemonade,’ baby, it’s the video. Get ready for it. French Monbega, owww! I love you, beloved. You killin’ them out here.”

