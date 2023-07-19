Wiz Khalifa Throws First Pitch At Pittsburgh Pirates Game While On Shrooms

Rapper Wiz Khalifa throws out the first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on September 27, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wiz Khalifa is a Pittsburgh legend, so it is only right that the city’s hometown baseball team, the Pirates, invited him back to throw the ceremonial first pitch. According to the 35-year-old marijuana enthusiast, he was tripping off of mushrooms when he took the mound.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” the “Roll Up” rapper tweeted on Monday (July 17). One minute later, he followed up with another tweet that read “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.”

While it may have seemed like he would be in no state to throw a good pitch, the Taylor Gang founder managed to at least reach the catcher. The pitch wouldn’t have been a strike under normal baseball rules, but he fared much better than most other celebrity first-pitch throwers in the past. Check out his tweets and the pitch below.

Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023

Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023

Who’s the kid spittin’ flames? Changin’ the game, his name is Wiz Khalifa man pic.twitter.com/8E6tLosatA — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) July 17, 2023

You know what it is. pic.twitter.com/6ufLFb9qq7 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 17, 2023

Wiz Khalifa made the most of his visit to PNC Park, as he stopped in the clubhouse and hung out with his son, Sebastian, and Pittsburgh Pirates outfield Andrew McCutchen. It wasn’t an entirely fun day, though, as the Pirates lost to the Cleveland Guardians 11-0.

Wiz has also been making moves on the music front in 2023. He shared “You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign at the end of June, a little over two weeks after his latest album See Ya. The 25-track LP featured Lil Vada, Chevy Woods, and Young Deji.

The charismatic stoner has also been on the road as part of The High School Reunion tour with Snoop Dogg, DJ Drama, and more popular names. He shared the first video of an apparent blog series titled DayToday on Monday (July 17), which can be found below.