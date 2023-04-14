Wiz Khalifa And Adult Film Star Mia Khalifa Collaborate For Joint Cannabis Line

Wiz Khalifa hinted at a possible Khalifa Kush line with retired adult film star Mia Khalifa on Wednesday (April 12).

The marijuana connoisseur took to Twitter posting a photo of him and the on-camera star with the caption, “Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush colab i got comin wit @miakhalifa.”

In return, the now-media personality responded to the tweet with a stoned photo of comedian Jim Brewer in the film Half Baked. “Me 14 slides into PowerPoint presentation,” she captioned the snap.

The Kush & Orange Juice rapper’s collab with Mia would further the famed Khalifa Kush line, which includes marijuana products like vapes, edibles, concentrates and more.

Last year, the Pittsburgh-native teamed up with Canadian-based company Red Light Holland to launch Mistercap Magic Truffles, a naturally occurring psilocybin, and mushroom wellness brand.

The brand, which still hasn’t launched officially, offers legal psychedelics in the Netherlands with limitations, and non-psychedelic home-grown kits in the United States, other parts of Europe, and Canada.

Wiz Khalifa attends the World Premiere Of “Spinning Gold” at Directors Guild Of America on March 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Steven Simione/Getty Images

“Launching Mistercap Magic Truffles in the Netherlands and creating other Mistercap natural mushroom products and Home Grow kits is gonna be dope,” added Wiz Khalifa in his own statement. “We are building something special and are excited to grow with the industry.

As of publication, Wiz still hasn’t declared exactly which products him and Mia Khalifa will launch, but fans of cannabis can look forward to enjoying some sort of product from the two soon.