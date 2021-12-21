Wizkid Debuts Lush ‘Made In Lagos (Deluxe)’ Short Film

Wizkid has issued a short film accompanying the music from his latest album Made In Lagos (Deluxe). At just over 10 minutes, the extended music video offers a vibrant look at the colorful scenery as songs from the LP soundtrack the video. He and the leading lady journey through scenic views of nature, a neon-lit party, and more. The short is co-directed by award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Kuukua Eshun and the 31-year-old artist himself.

“Set yourself free. What does it feel like, or look like, to live in a world full of color?” a woman’s voice asks as the film begins.

Made In Lagos was released in October 2020 by Wizkid and features Burna Boy, Skepta, Tems, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Damian Marley, Tay Iwar, and more. The fourth album in his growing catalog got the deluxe treatment in back in August and added Buju Banton and a feature from pop star Justin Bieber on the breakout hit “Essence.”

For fans of the Nigerian native, new music could be coming sooner than expected. During an interview with GQ published this September, Wizkid revealed he has been working on another album.

“I am working on a new album, but I never like to be, like, in a rush,” he shared. “Sometimes it takes me a year, two years, to make an album. I always record in terms of albums, not just songs. I like to make music that way because it gives you a sense of direction.”

The “BROWN SKIN GIRL” artist continued, “Well, in the next album, I’m just trying to enjoy myself with the music now, because of the reception from the fans for my last album. I just keep evolving with the sound.”

Watch Wizkid’s Made In Lagos (Deluxe) short film below.