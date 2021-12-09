Wizkid And Tems Bring “Essence” To ‘The Tonight Show’ With A Live Performance

Wizkid and Tems continue to soar with their hit record “Essence.” The Nigerian duo performed the smooth Afrobeats song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the program’s musical guests.

Lit by glowing blue and purple lights, Tems begins the performance singing acapella. As the instruments kick in, both she and Wizkid ease into a groovy performance, swaying and dancing to the beat. Wizkid handles the adlibs and provides backup vocals for his collaborator, flexing his fur coat and chains throughout Tems’ opening verse. The performance as the pair share centerstage.

“Essence” was initially released on Wizkid’s 2020 album Made In Lagos. The sensual song has since seen a boost in popularity. In April 2021, it was issued as the fourth single from the project and took off with many people crowing it the song of the summer. It became the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance for the upcoming 64th ceremony. Justin Bieber hopped on a remix for the record in August, which now appears on Made In Lagos Deluxe.

Watch Wizkid and Tems perform their global hit “Essence” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.