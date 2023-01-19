Woman Shot During Takeoff Killing Speaks Out For The First Time

A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during the shooting that took the life of Migos rapper Takeoff has spoken out for the first time.

Sydney Leday, 24, spoke exclusively with KHOU 11 on Thursday (Jan. 19), in which she recounted the traumatic and fatal incident, leaving her in a coma and hospitalized.

“Like any other 24-year-old, I was just out partying and celebrating,” Leday stated when asked what she was doing at the Houston Billiards & Bowling venue the moment she was struck. “I felt the sting in the back of my head. I felt myself falling.”

She added, “It was like a scary movie, really. Ironically, it was Halloween night. I had on a nun outfit. I had blood all over me. I was just grateful that I did [survive] because the place that it hit in my head… I just feel like it was a miracle.”

Takeoff was killed around 2:30 a.m. in Houston as he was hanging with his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo.

According to Atlanta comedian Shawty Shawty, the shooting took place as a result of an argument over a dice game. While visiting the Ugly Money Podcast, the comic detailed the incident, according to a family member of Quavo and Takeoff.

“I have to say ‘alleged’ because I was told this over the phone from a reliable source,” he said. “They say Quavo dominates in a whole lot of different things — basketball, all of this. So they say that they had been shooting basketball earlier and then they got to the bowling alley, and they said it was a dice game.”

Two men were arrested early December in connection to the murder. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder as well as Cameron Joshua, 22, who has been charged with felony possession of a weapon.