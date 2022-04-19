Wu-Tang Clan And Nas Are Hitting The Road For The NY State Of Mind Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced plans to hit the road together as co-headliners of the NY State of Mind Tour, which will find the legendary rap acts bringing lovers of nostalgia back to Hip-Hop’s golden era.

The tour, which will include 25 stops across the U.S., begins in St Louis on August 30 and ends on October 4 in Los Angeles with a final show at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour go on sale starting Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET

Check below for the complete list of NY State of Mind Tour dates.

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl