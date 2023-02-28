Wu-Tang Clan And Nas Announce 2023 N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will be embarking on the 2023 N.Y State of Mind Tour, which will hit cities across North America and will include stops in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Announced Monday (Feb. 27), the tour will begin on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand and end on Oct. 22 with a finale show in Highland, Calif. The Wu shared the news of their upcoming trek with fans via a post on social media, along with an official poster for the tour. “The Saga Continues Worldwide! The #NewYorkStateofMindTour is back – coming to a stage near you,” the group stated in the caption.

The N.Y. State of Mind Tour will kick off at New Zealand’s Spark Arena before continuing in Australia, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne set to take place from May 12 through May 14. In June, the European leg of the tour will commence, which will include stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Denmark, Paris, and London. The tour will then resume in September with a run of North American dates, with performances in Nashville, Florida, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Atlantic City, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

Tickets for the North American dates are available for early access to American Express cardholders beginning Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 2, 10 p.m. General on sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday (March 3) at 9 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

(L-R) Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah, RZA, Method Man, GZA, (front) Raekwon and Cappadonna of Wu Tang Clan attends the Mtn Dew ICE launch event on January 18, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mountain Dew

In 2022, the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas co-headlined the first iteration of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour, which included 25 stops across North America. The tour continues a relationship that’s spanned nearly 30 years, with the Clan and Esco connecting on several occasions throughout the ’90s. In 1995, Nas appeared alongside Wu members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah on the cut “Verbal Intercourse” from Rae’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… album.

See the full list of and stops for the 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour below.

2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

EUROPE

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

NORTH AMERICA

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, Fla. – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, Fla. – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, New. – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava Theatre*