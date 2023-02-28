Wu-Tang Clan And Nas Announce 2023 N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will be embarking on the 2023 N.Y State of Mind Tour, which will hit cities across North America and will include stops in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Announced Monday (Feb. 27), the tour will begin on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand and end on Oct. 22 with a finale show in Highland, Calif. The Wu shared the news of their upcoming trek with fans via a post on social media, along with an official poster for the tour. “The Saga Continues Worldwide! The #NewYorkStateofMindTour is back – coming to a stage near you,” the group stated in the caption.
The N.Y. State of Mind Tour will kick off at New Zealand’s Spark Arena before continuing in Australia, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne set to take place from May 12 through May 14. In June, the European leg of the tour will commence, which will include stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Denmark, Paris, and London. The tour will then resume in September with a run of North American dates, with performances in Nashville, Florida, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Atlantic City, Toronto, Chicago, and more.
Tickets for the North American dates are available for early access to American Express cardholders beginning Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 2, 10 p.m. General on sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday (March 3) at 9 a.m. local time via livenation.com.
In 2022, the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas co-headlined the first iteration of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour, which included 25 stops across North America. The tour continues a relationship that’s spanned nearly 30 years, with the Clan and Esco connecting on several occasions throughout the ’90s. In 1995, Nas appeared alongside Wu members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah on the cut “Verbal Intercourse” from Rae’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… album.
See the full list of tour dates and stops for the 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour below.
2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND
Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
EUROPE
Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2
NORTH AMERICA
Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, Fla. – Hard Rock Live
Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place
Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, Fla. – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Tue Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center
Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, New. – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava Theatre*