Wyclef Jean Gives Update On Pras Following Federal Conviction

Wyclef Jean claims that Fugees member Pras is doing well as he awaits sentencing for criminal conspiracy.

The rapper faces more than 20 years behind bars after being found guilty in April of multiple charges, including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and witness tampering.

“What I could definitely tell you about Pras, he’s def in good spirits. 100 percent in good spirits,” detailed the Haitian musician in a conversation with TMZ.

Pras Michel, a member of the 1990’s hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Pras was accused of aiding Malaysian businessman Jho Low obtain access to former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and illegally fund part of their campaigns.

“I was one of those people who was just dabbling. I never thought I would be full-time into politics. I realized politics is not for me. The problem with politics is this: It’s that the people within politics, they’re dirtier than the people who are not in politics,” explained the 50-year-old of his intentions.

On Wed. 9/22, the reunited Fugees performed at Pier 17 in NYC in support of Global Citizen Live, a once-in-a-generation global broadcast event calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty, airing on September 25. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Wyclef Jean also provided the tabloid with insight on a potential biopic chronicling the Fugees’ success story and their experiences behind the music.

“You know what’s crazy about the Fugees story? We would love to do a biopic but it’s still ongoing right now, [but] there’s still so much to talk about.”