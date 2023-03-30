Tamika Scott Drops Receipts On $30K Theft Claim, Says Sister LaTocha Threatened To Leak Sex Tape

Tamika Scott has responded to sister and Xscape groupmate LaTocha Scott’s denial of stealing $30K in royalties from her with the help of husband, Rocky Bivens.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel Wednesday, Tamika takes issue with LaTocha labeling her a liar due to her past issues with groupmate Kandi Burruss, as she admittedly lied on the songwriter, but claims she only did so at the time to protect her sister.

“I said the things I said about Kandi to protect her,” Tamika claims. “She was calling me crying on the phone, talking about a book Jermaine wrote, crying, saying Kandi said she broke up the group, so I went to defend my sister and I said a whole bunch of things about Kandi, and I apologized, alright? So now, she wants to hold that over my head that I’m lying about the money that was stolen from me, my royalties that were stolen from me. And she wants an apology.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 13: Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott attend the Ultimate Women’s Expo at Cobb Galleria on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

She goes on to say she’ll never apologize and doesn’t want an apology from her sister either, but does believe the gospel artist needs to “go somewhere and repent and ask God to forgive you and your husband, who’s out here being triflin’, lying on me and my other group members, sending threat text messages and then turning around and do a video saying the same thing that’s in the threat text.”

After declaring LaTocha and Rocky the “simplest criminals in the world,” Tamika shares a screenshot of a text she believes was sent from the couple, threatening to release a sex tape of her and accusing her of sending nudes to Rocky. It also featured accusations aimed at Kandi and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, as well as Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker, according to Scott.

Tamika claims the above text message came from a random number. She believes sister LaTocha and her husband, Rocky, sent it in an effort to blackmail her into an apology.

“I might even share the video where she’s saying things that’s in the text,” she added before inserting a clip of Rocky gossiping to Tasha K about the group and Tucker.

“He’s a liar, he’s the devil, he’s evil,” Tamika declared once back onscreen, adding that she often sided with family over truth because she wanted to be loved by them and didn’t want to be considered an “outcast.”

“So, of course, I let things ride, but to have that thrown back in my face, my loyalty to my family, and for you to say I’m a liar, ya’ll are out here trying to extort me and you’re sitting here threatening me.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: LaTocha Scott (R) and guest attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Scott then doubles-down on her accusations of the couple stealing $30K in royalties from her, inserting a clip of Tiny’s mother explaining how she signed the group up to receive payment via Sound Exchange. According to Ms. Dianne, checks were to be sent to Tamika in New York. After Kandi, Tiny and LaTocha received their payments, Tamika and Ms. Dianne contacted Sound Exchange to see why she hadn’t received hers.

While speaking with the rep, they discovered that her paperwork had been changed and her money was being sent to Fayetteville, Ga. They were then sent copies of the checks and told an Edward Bivens — Rocky’s legal name — cashed them. She added that the rep said LaTocha claimed to be her manager and sent in a copy of Tamika’s passport for proof of identification. Finally, the rep revealed that prosecuting the couple would be the only way to get her money back.

“I love Tocha still, I love her, and I would never lie on none of ya’ll. I love ya’ll, ya’ll my babies,” Ms. Dianne concluded.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Tamika then shares screenshots of paperwork where her New York address was changed to the couple’s Georgia address. She also claims the signatures provided were forged. “I’m not talking about this anymore after this, now the world knows that you are a liar…that’s doing a gospel album…go ahead, leak the tape that you said that you lost, go ahead, embarrass your niece…go ahead, and watch what God does. God don’t play about me.”

Check out the full clip below.