Xzibit Tells Viacom To Run Him His Money For ‘Pimp My Ride’ Show

Rapper and TV host Xzibit decided to revisit the once ground-breaking reality show that he hosted, Pimp My Ride, but not for the reason that fans expected.

On Tuesday (June 28), the “Front 2 Back” rapper took to his Instagram to air out Viacom (now known as Paramount Global) for apparently, “cutting him out” of millions in revenue that the nostalgic show made.

In his post, X showed a document from Viacom breaking down total revenue from the 2004 hit show, with emphasis on what is owed to him.

“While I’m at it, hey @viacom_intl why is it you’ve made millions off the show #PimpMyRide I carried on my back and and found ways to cut me out?” he captioned the post. “Like saying I would get percentages of all merch sold let alone streaming (which wasn’t even in the contract) and putting in the fine print ‘with my name and likeness’ then proceed to take my ‘name and likeness’ off of ALL the merchandise including dvd sales after season 1?”

He continued, “To top that you guys went back and EDITED all of my music out of ALL entire seasons in order to avoid paying me for my publishing. Let’s talk about worldwide syndication!!!! Wow. Hey, guys, my number is still the same. Hit me up. Or…… Can anybody hit me with a law firm who isn’t afraid of Viacom to get me right? Robert M. Bakish President of Paramount Global @mtv #IveBeenQuietLongEnough #InNeedOfAnswers @tmz_tv #ItsNeverTooLateToDoTheRightThing”

Viacom aka Paramount has not responded to Xzibit’s claim as of yet. Check out his post below.

