Xzibit Asks Court To Force Ex-Wife To Work Instead Of Receiving Lifetime Financial Support

Xzibit attends the "The DOC" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2022 in New York City.

Xzibit is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Krista Joiner over alimony following their divorce. The rapper has requested that the court order her to obtain a job instead of receiving a lifetime of financial support.

According to RadarOnline, Xzibit has filed a petition, seeking a judge to order Joiner to undergo a vocational evaluation with a court-appointed official. The evaluation will determine if Joiner is mentally and physically fit to work “as well as her available employment options.” After the evaluation is conducted, a judgment on the amount of spousal support she should receive will be granted.

The 48-year-old rapper was previously ordered to pay Joiner $2,239 per month in child support for their 10-year-old son Gatlyn. Xzibit will have to pay that monthly sum for Gatyln’s care until his 18th birthday.

In July, a judge ordered the former Pimp My Ride host to compensate Joiner with $50,000 for fees paid to a forensic accountant to audit his finances, and $125,000 for court and legal costs.

Xzibit (L) and son, Gatlyn, visit SiriusXM Studios on December 11, 2018 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to Xzibit, Joiner is currently in a relationship with a new man, who he alleges has been living in the $3 million home he purchased without his permission. After filing for divorce in 2021, Joiner filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming she and Xzibit had an “oral agreement” that he’d compensate her for life if she became a stay-at-home mother and that he would “provide for all of her financial support and need for the rest of her life in the same style and manner that was established during the parties’ relationship.”

The lawsuit also contends that all of Xzibit’s property and businesses would be split upon their divorce, which the “Front 2 Back” creator allegedly agreed to.

“In the event the parties’ relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of (Xzibit’s) skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them,” per court documents.