Xzibit Supports Joe Biden’s Weed Pardons, Announces Final Album

Xzibit attends the "The DOC" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2022 in New York City.

Xzibit had a lot to say about President Joe Biden’s recent decision to pardon inmates held for weed possession.

“You know, this is something that’s crazy because we see the industry that’s being built now where people are building billion-dollar businesses, and there’s still people sitting in jail for doing the exact same thing,” the 48-year-old told TMZ on Monday (Oct. 10).

In 2021, the Detroit native opened a cannabis company called Napalm, which has the same title as his 2012 album. With the jailing of inmates for weed possession being a point of contention in the United States for years, the former Pimp My Ride host is pleased to see actions taking place finally.

“Nobody should have to go to jail for smokin’ weed.”



— Vice President Kamala Harris urges voters to support candidates who will vote to decriminalize marijuana federally after Biden announced pardons for people arrested for simple possession pic.twitter.com/Cl4kAtSeeU — The Recount (@therecount) October 11, 2022

“I think that this was a great announcement,” he expressed. “Shout out the DOJ to say they’re going to be expeditiously releasing these people and really showing some support for the president’s announcement. So actions being put behind the words means a lot.”

However, the radio personality acknowledges there is still work to be done as the ruling only applies to 6000 inmates.

“Even though this is a step in the right direction, this is still not the majority or the mass exodus that needs to happen, the mass clemency for the people that need to be released from federal and state prison.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Xzibit spoke about the future of his music career. He’s putting the final touches on his upcoming album Kingmaker, which should be released by January or February 2023.

“I’ve been working on it for a minute. I feel like this is gonna be my last album,” he revealed. “Not that I’m gonna retire or make any weird statements like that…but I think as about full feature-length albums, I think things have changed, and people digest music a little differently now. But for my catalog of music, I haven’t put out a record since 2012.”

The “Bridge” rapper spoke on some tours he is planning, but also how it is his time to step back a bit and focus on the other priorities in his life.

“I will never lose love for Hip-Hop, but what I do know now at my age is that time is the most important thing that we have,” the father of three said. “I’ve given a lot of time to the planet as Xzibit, and my priorities are changing on the daily. So I will always be there for my fanbase, and they’ve always been there for me, but I wanna be present for the people that I love.”