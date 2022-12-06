Xzibit Pleads With Young Rappers To Love And Take Care Of Each Other

Xzibit attends the "The DOC" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2022 in New York City.

Xzibit is calling for young rappers in the game to come together and spread love amongst the culture. During an interview with TMZ on Monday (Dec. 5), the west coast-based emcee spoke about his current ventures with Humanity Heroes to help those in need.

While on the topic of giving back and spreading love, the interviewer asked the former Pimp My Ride host about the current state of Hip-Hop and what he advises them to do to “have longevity.” The entertainer, née Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, urged the game’s current generation of rappers to “take care of each other.”

“Leave it better than the way you found it,” Joiner said. “And take care of each other. Love each other, man. I mean, life is short; don’t make it shorter.”

During the same interview, Xzibit, 48, also shed light on releasing his final Hip-Hop album, citing his desire to spend time with his family as his reason to hang up his microphone.

“Imma still do music,” he explained. “It’s just about me putting together a body of work that I have to go tour. It’s time to spend time with my family and spend time with the people who really support me and love me. Not saying that my fans don’t love me. But I really feel like this is time for me to spend my time wisely.”

The rapper’s plea with Hip-Hop’s young stars arrives a month after Takeoff of the Migos was tragically shot and killed at the age of 28.

Xzibit attends WE Day Illinois 2017 at Allstate Arena on March 1, 2017 in Rosemont, Illinois. Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for WE

The shooting occurred at Billiards and Bowling in Houston, with two other people at the game hall being shot and taken to hospital.

Since the killing, the Houston Police Department has arrested the suspected killer.

According to The New York Times, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in Houston on Thursday (Dec. 1).

HPD Chief Troy Finner reported on Friday (Dec. 2) that another man Cameron Joshua, 22, was reportedly also at the crime scene and was taken in for unlawful possession of a weapon.