Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Seeking $230K To Pay Off Bills Amid Divorce

Xzibit and his estranged wife, Krista Joiner, have been having a rocky divorce, as Joiner has now demanded $230,000 from the “Paparazzi” rapper for legal fees and her bills.

According to Radar Online, court documents detail Joiner’s claims that the former Pimp My Ride host has tons of money sitting in his bank accounts from multiple streams of income, including his cannabis venture.

Further into the documents Joiner suggested different assets of X’s that he could sell to get her the money she’s requesting. She listed his $579,000 home, his jewelry collection worth $845,000, and a $350,000 2018 Rezvani Jeep. Joiner made it clear that she needed financial assistance from him, as she’s behind on bills and legal fees from their ongoing proceedings.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Reportedly, Joiner stated that she is unemployed and has “to devote much of her time to these divorce proceedings and taking care of their son.” Some of of Joiner’s debts include $200,000 in credit card loans, including money owed to friends. She revealed in the documents that she plans to file for bankruptcy.

Amid their split, the courts awarded Joiner $14,000 per month in combined spousal support and child support for their 10-year-old son Gatlyn.

Reportedly, Joiner claims Xzibit’s 2022 tax returns details that he makes $45,000 a month. She also claims that X’s brother, Jason, revealed to her that the rapper makes $1,000,000 a month from his cannabis business. However, Joiner alleges that Xzibit has not paid for her and their son’s health insurance, his tuition for school, nor spent much time with Gatlyn since October.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

“I believe the last time he actually saw Gatlyn was around [Xzibit’s] own birthday in September 2022,” Joiner said in the legal documents. “Gatlyn called him on Christmas and he refused to answer or call him back. Our son is devastated.”

She added, “Meanwhile, we see on [Xzibit’s] social media posts that he is frequently on tour in exotic countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, only in the last few months.”

Xzibit initially pushed for no spousal support because of the lack of finances gained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of touring and appearances. The rhymer has remained rather quiet about his divorce, other than the time he commented on Joiner’s claims as “bullsh*t,” before deleting his Instagram post.

He also added in the post that, “there will be blood” on her hands for spreading allegations against him.

Joiner filed for divorce from Xzibit, nèe Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in 2021 after seven years of marriage. The two began dating in 2001 and welcomed two children together. One of their children, unfortunately, passed away two weeks after birth.

Since their marriage has gone sour, X has moved on with another woman named Valoree.