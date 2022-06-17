Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Corey Hawkins Are Taking Their Talents To Broadway In ‘Topdog/Underdog’ Revival

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Ambulance" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Corey Hawkins attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" at DGA Theater Complex on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Corey Hawkins are set as the leading roles in the revival of Topdog/Underdog on Broadway. According to Playbill, the news comes as the acclaimed play marks its 20-year anniversary. The new production is set to be directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and will begin a 16-week limited engagement showing on September 27 at the John Golden Theatre with opening night set for October 20.

According to the outlet, Topdog/Underdog follows brothers Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), named by their father as a joke who are haunted by their past. It premiered off-Broadway in 2001, and originally starred Don Cheadle and Jeffrey Wright. The play moved to Broadway in 2002, starring Wright alongside rapper then recognized as Mos Def, now known by Yasiin Bey. It received two 2002 Tony nominations, including Best Play, and won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, making playwright Suzan-Lori Parks the first Black woman to win the honor.

Suzan-Lori Parks attends A Broadway Celebration at The Times Square EDITION on December 06, 2021 in New York City. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for CAA

“I’m so blessed that Topdog is back on Broadway!,” expressed Parks in a statement. “What a beautiful opportunity to share this work with new audiences. And, wow, how many writers get to be here for a Broadway revival of their work? I’m grateful and thrilled. And doing the show with Kenny, Yahya, and Corey—that’s icing on the gravy, baby!”

The return of Topdog/Underdog comes from producers David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and The Shubert Organization. Scenic design is by Arnulfo Maldonado, with costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis with Kamra Jacobs serving as the production stage manager.

Tickets are set to go on sale on June 20, at Telecharge.com.