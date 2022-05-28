Yara Shahidi Graduates From Harvard University: “It’s Surreal To Have Finally Hit This Major Milestone”

Yara Shahidi can now say she’s completed her ultimate goal of graduating college. The 22-year-old actress and philanthropist graduated from the Ivy League entity, Harvard, on Thursday (May 26).

In her cap, gown, and custom Dior outfit, the grown-ish and black-ish star posted on Instagram to celebrate the achievement. “Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022,” she captioned her photo.

Yara enrolled in the prestigious university back in 2017 and completed her four-year program—with a gap year—finishing with a 136-thesis paper to earn her bachelor’s degree in African American Studies.

“It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone … I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four,” she told Vogue. “By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled.”

A plethora of Yara’s celebrity acquaintances sent their congrats on social media including Gigi Hadid, Snoh Aalegra, Tyler, the Creator, and fellow actress, Viola Davis. However, her biggest supporters didn’t hesitate to let the world know how proud they are of their daughter: Yara’s parents, Keri and Afshin Shahidi.

“Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom,” her father captioned his post on Instagram.

Her mother, Keri, shared another photo of Yara and wrote with graduate emojis: “WHAT’S DONE IS DONE. @harvardcollege class of ‘22!!”

Ahead of graduation day, Yara had a bit of practice with the grown-ish character she plays, Zoey Johnson, who also graduated from college in the series’ March season finale. She posted a behind-the-scenes look at her fictional diploma in an Instagram video saying, “So, four years flew by.”

grown-ish is set to return for Season 5 on July 20 following the post-graduate life of Yara’s character, Zoey.