Yasiin Bey Could Be Forced To Forfeit Tour Money To Pay Child Support

Yasiin Bey is facing the possibility of having to forfeit his earnings from an upcoming tour due to owing nearly six figures in child support.

According to documents obtained by The New York Post, Bey, who is set to appear on the upcoming Unfollow Me Tour alongside Erykah Badu, owes $88,602.63 in back child support to Karima Sorel, the mother of one of his children. Sorel, a visual artist, has filed a judgement demand against Bey in Manhattan Supreme Court, which also lists Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Outback Presents LLC, and BaduWorld Inc. as defendants in attempt to ensure the judgement is enforced. “This matter arises out of protracted child support proceedings in Family Court between Karima Sorel… and the child’s father,” read the papers filed on Thursday (June 1).

Bey and Sorel previously had their legal battles spill into the press in March 2020. At that time, court documents revealed that the rapper was ordered to pay Sorel’s attorney fees after the court discovered that he had refused to pay child support to her. Bey is currently the father to six children.

Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images

In April, Bey and Badu announced the Unfollow Me Tour, which will be hitting 25 cities across the U.S. beginning in June. The tour will kick off on June 11 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio and will end on July 23 with a finale show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Presale tickets for the tour first went on sale on April 20 through Ticketmaster, and limited tickets to shows are currently available.

See the Unfollow Me Tour dates below:

June

11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

July

1 – United Center – Chicago, IL

2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA

8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX