Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather Gets 6 Years Probation In 2020 Stabbing Case

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, has been sentenced in a criminal case regarding a 2020 stabbing. Click2Houston reported on Thursday (Dec 15), the 22-year-old received a deferred adjudication of guilt and was sentenced to six years of probation.

In Texas, deferred adjudication of guilt is a special form of judge-ordered community supervision. It is typically offered to first-time offenders and if a person finishes the term successfully, the person does not have a conviction on their record, according to the Texas Senate Jurisprudence Committee.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

The incident occurred in April 2020, when Mayweather and another women got into an altercation at the home of rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Afterwards, the then 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody at Houston’s Harris County Jail. The victim, Lapattra Jacobs, the mother to one of YoungBoy’s children, was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Initially, the young adult faced between 5 and 99 years behind bars for the assault. After Mayweather’s arrest, she was ordered to stay 1000 feet away from Jacobs and released on $30,000 bond.

Yaya

In April 2022, Mayweather pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her legal team called for the granted special probation.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” explained her attorney Kent Schaffer at the time. “The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years, after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

Mayweather and the “Bandit” rapper, legal name Kentrell Gaulden, share a son named Kentrell Jr.