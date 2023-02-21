YG Charging Fans $1,000 To Have Dinner With Him During Meet-And-Greets

YG attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Fans clamoring to be in the company of rap star YG now have their opportunity, as the Compton native has announced plans to offer $1,000 tickets to join him for a group dinner.

The meet-and-greet sessions will take place on March 10 and March 12 and will include a five-star three-course meal, an open bar, and a personal photo with YG. According to the flier, the dinners will be held in in Santa Ana, Calif. and coincide with his birthday festivities. The fan-friendly experience will take place prior to him hitting the stage at the Observatory to perform at a pair of celebratory shows.

The reaction to the hitmaker charging fans four figures to break bread with him was mixed, with some critics deeming the price as exorbitant. Others seemed unbothered by the fee or YG’s attempt to capitalize on providing his supporters with an intimate experience.

YG isn’t the first star to offer their fans access as part of concert packages, as his meet-and-greet sessions mark the latest in a growing list of artists taking advantage of the ongoing trend.

In 2022, both Chris Brown and Bow Wow caught backlash for their fan meet-and-greets, with detractors taking issue with the nature of pictures Brown had taken with fans, deeming some as inappropriate. Others voiced their skepticism of Bow Wow’s private events warranting such a lofty price-tag given his celebrity at this point in his career. Both former teen idols responded to these remarks by vowing to continue to service their loyal legions of fans and supporters.

“When artist do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package,” Brown wrote in an Instagram story at the time. “I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years… I have the coolest fans on the planet .. I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.” He continued, adding “Unlike these lame artist that wont even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible.. So Ima go all out for my fans!!!!”

YG released his sixth studio album I Got Issues last July, debuting at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. It included guest appearances from Mozzy, D3szn, Duki, Cuco, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, and Nas.

