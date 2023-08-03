YG Believed Tupac Was Still Alive Until Conversation With Pac’s Mother Afeni Shakur

There have been several conspiracy theories about whether Tupac was actually killed back in 1996, with some believing he has been hiding away in Cuba over the last few decades. YG revealed he, too, believed the Marin City, Calif., rapper was alive this whole time until an emotional conversation with his mother, Afeni Shakur.

The “Who Do You Love?” rapper joined Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast on Tuesday (Aug. 1) and discussed a myriad of topics, namely Sexyy Red. They also discussed conspiracy theories about the Juice actor, which led to the Compton rapper admitting he believed in them before his mind was changed.

“They wanted me to come speak on behalf of the new generation, like 2Pac’s impact on us,” he began. “I said some sh*t and his mama came up to me and was like crying and sh*t. She was like, ‘I love what you said about my son.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, fa sho.’ And then she’s just looking at me and she crying and she’s like, ‘They really killed my baby! They really killed my baby!” Afeni’s passionate recounting of her son’s passing ultimately made him realize it was not a myth.

“Bro, that sh*t f**ked me up ’cause I thought ‘Pac was alive,” YG said. “My whole life, bro, I thought ‘Pac was alive. But that day, I’m like, ‘Nah, bro, he gone.’ His mama was crying in my face. ‘Nah, he gone!’ Bro, that sh*t f**ked me up. That sh*t was crazy… It was sad as f**k, bro.” Check out the full episode of This Past Weekend above.

Tupac has been an enduring figure in pop culture since his passing and is regularly brought up in “greatest rapper of all-time” discussions. This past June, he was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.” Check out the ceremony below.