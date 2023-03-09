YG Reveals The “Craziest Thing” He’s Done For Love Is Stay With A Cheater

YG recently opened up about the “craziest thing” he’s ever done for love, revealing that he continued to date a woman after learning of her infidelity.

During a Small Talk interview at Rolling Loud Los Angeles last week, DJ Sourmilk asked the Compton rhymer “What’s the craziest thing that you’ve done out of love?”

“The craziest thing I’ve done out of love? Kept f**king with a bi**h after she cheated,” YG said before adding, “Hey now! Toxic, you know?”

The Power 106 DJ also asked the “Go Loko” rapper what he thinks his exes would write on his tombstone, if given the chance.

“I love you I hate you I love you I hate you I love you I hate you,” he replied. “From every ex.”

YG’s publicly known exes include the mother of his two daughters Catelyn Sparks, Brittnay Renner and Kehlani, who recently opened up about finally accepting herself as a lesbian thanks to therapy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: YG and Kehlani attend Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

“I don’t have any relationships with men anymore,” the Blue Water Road singer told Logan Paul last month. “I’ve been out as a lesbian for two years…I, quite frankly, thought maybe I was just like broken, then my therapist was like, ‘How do you feel about women?’ I was like ‘If a girl looks at me, I’m gonna melt.’

“But I could not say those things about men,” the Grammy nominee continued. “She was like ‘You ever thought that maybe you’re just gay?’…I was like ‘Yeah, you’re right actually, probably.’”

Check out YG’s interview above.