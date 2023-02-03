YG And Kamaiyah Reunite Onstage During Oakland Concert

YG and Kamaiyah recently ended their lengthy feud, as the Bay Area raptress joined her former CEO and collaborator onstage during a live performance in her hometown. On Thursday (Feb. 2), the “Bompton” rapper summoned Kamaiyah to join him as a special guest during the Oakland stop of his Red Cup Tour, with the pair publicly burying the hatchet that caused their initial split and embracing one another in a show of solidarity.

“I swear to God, I don’t know what they know, I don’t know what they heard about — on the blogs they read, I don’t know nothing,” YG told the crowd in Oakland Arena while standing alongside his former protégé. “But I love you. Come give me a hug.” Kamaiyah accepted the gesture with open arms, telling the hit-maker “I love you too“ before adding “From the Bay to L.A., godd**n it!” The reunion saw the tandem put forth a performance of their 2016 release “F**k It Up,” a moment that was approved by musical peers, celebrities and fans alike who witnessed the truce on social media and elsewhere.

YG and Kamaiyah attend Ella Mai’s Album Release Event on October 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 10 Summers/Interscope Records

After the show, Kamaiyah spoke on linking up with YG, noting that the timing was perfect given that she was gonna be back in the Bay to prepare for the upcoming Grammy festivities in Los Angeles. “They asked if I would come to Oakland, etc., and I was going home to get my hair braided for Grammy weekend, so it worked out,” the 30-year-old told The Shade Room.

In 2016, Kamaiyah gained widespread acclaim and recognition due to the popularity of her debut mixtape A Good Night in the Ghetto, which was hailed as one of the best projects of the year. Following its release and a standout appearance on YG’s platinum certified single “Why You Always Hatin?”, the promising prospect inked a deal with the rapper’s 4Hunnid imprint in conjunction with Interscope Records that same year. However, Kamaiyah ultimately decided to leave 4Hunnid and Interscope due to her displeasure with the lack of a release for her intended major label debut, Something To Ride To.

She has since released numerous projects, including her Got It Made mixtape and the EPs Oakland Nights, Divine Time and Keep It Lit.