YG And Saweetie Confirmed To Be Dating After Romantic Mexico Getaway

YG and Saweetie appear to be Hip-Hop’s newest couple. The two were spotted on a romantic getaway in Mexico over the weekend.

Several photos surfaced on the internet which show the California artists hugging in a pool and the I Got Issues rapper kissing the “My Type” rapper on the cheek. Per the photos, there was no one else with them at the resort.

This comes just over a month after their dating rumors first began during Coachella weekend. The two were reported to have been “cozying up” at the festival, and a restaurant named LaLa’s posted both of them on their Instagram within a mutual time frame that led many to believe they were dining together.

YG and Saweetie confirm they’re dating after being spotted together in Cabo. pic.twitter.com/ro2M7J2ejQ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 30, 2023

? #RumorReport: #Saweetie and #YG seen together at Coachella and DJ Envy needed props to execute todays rumor report ? pic.twitter.com/VB2XDTLIi8 — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) April 19, 2023

This restaurant outside of Coachella didn’t hesitate to post YG right after Saweetie, further fueling the dating rumors pic.twitter.com/lRK568td4l — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 19, 2023

YG and Saweetie have collaborated previously in a music capacity, appearing on Tyga’s “Money Mouf” in 2020 and Mozzy’s “In My Face” in 2022. Both artists have had public relationship controversies as well. YG dated Kehlani back in 2019 and, per the Blue Water Road artist, their relationship came to an end due to his infidelity. Coincidentally, the “Miss My Dawgs” artist told Small Talk back in March that the biggest mistake he ever made was staying with a woman who was unfaithful to him, though he did not specifically name who it was.

As for Saweetie, she had a messy public breakup with Quavo in 2021 that ended in back-and-forth tweets and supposed subliminal shots sent at one another on wax, though she denied doing so on her track “Don’t Say Nothing.” There have even been rumors that she slept with Offset, his former group member, which is what apparently led to Migos splitting up.