YG’s New Mugshot Merch Takes “F**k Donald Trump” To New Levels

YG released new merchandise featuring Donald Trump’s historical mugshot via his 4HUNNID brand on Friday (Aug. 25). Pictures of the new merch feature two t-shirts in white and black colorways. Trump’s viral photo is featured as the front graphic with the word “F**KED” plastered in red underneath.

The “F**KED” messaging is on brand for the West Coast artist who previously recorded a Trump diss song titled “FDT.” YG and Nipsey Hussle released their politically charged cut in March 2016. The track was used to protest Trump’s potential presidency at the time, calling him out for his racist ideologies.

“I like white folks, but I don’t like you/ All the ni**as in the hood wanna fight you/ Surprised El Chapo ain’t tried to snipe you/ Surprised the Nation of Islam ain’t tried to find you/ Have a rally out in L.A., we gon’ f**k it up/ Home of the Rodney King riot, we don’t give a f**k,” YG aggressively rapped. “Black students, ejected from your rally, what?/ I’m ready to go right now, your racist a** did too much.”

The rapper, né Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, opened up about creating “FDT.” In a 2016 interview with i-D, Jackson, 33, defended his anti-Trump stance, asserting that rappers “have to say something.”

“Yeah, it’s like, wake up, America,” the Compton native said. “Motherf**kers are talking about drugs and parties and guns and sh*t. But they gotta know there’s more sh*t going on. We gotta say something, cause if not, it’s like we’re out here standing for nothing, like we ain’t got no morals. That ain’t what it is. That ain’t me. So I decided to speak up.”

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first president to have his mugshot taken. On Thursday night (Aug. 24), CNN released Trump’s official mugshot after he was taken into Fulton County jail.

The outlet reports that Trump was registered at the facility as inmate No. P01135809. The former president was booked at around 7:30 PM to the Fulton County jail and released in 20 minutes after posting a $200,000 bond. The disgraced businessman has been charged with racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings. His charges stemmed from his alleged plot to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.