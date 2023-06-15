YK Osiris Accused Of Sexual Assault, Apologizes After Forcibly Kissing Sukihana

YK Osiris has come under fire for forcibly touching and kissing rapper Sukihana, an act the rhymer has since apologized for.

The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred this past weekend at an event thrown by The Crew League in Atlanta. On Wednesday (June 14), the clip went viral, resulting in a multitude of social media users blasting the Florida rapper’s actions and accusing him of sexual assault.

In the video, Osiris approached the reality TV star, who was hosting the event, and began rubbing her shoulders, which caused her to appear uncomfortable. He then attempted to kiss Suki, who can be seen showing resistance, leading to Osiris to grabbing her by the face and forcibly kissing her on the lips, much to the shock of onlookers. Afterwards, Osiris jogged away laughing, appearing to find the encounter humorous while Suki looked on.

Following the incident, Suki posted multiple tweets seemingly addressing the incident and sharing its toll on her mental health. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive,” she wrote in a tweet that’s since been deleted. “I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his [world]. I just want to go away for awhile.”

In another tweet, she says that she’s “hurt” and “scared to stand up” for herself.

Sukihana says she’s hurt and scared to stand up for herself following incident with Yk Osiris pic.twitter.com/HICjAxEoL7 — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 14, 2023

According to TMZ, sources say that Suki did not have a personal or professional relationship, making his actions even more “disturbing.”

Osiris has since issued a public apology to Suki, claiming he “misread” the situation and is aware of the impact of his transgression. “I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries.”

He continued, adding “I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: YK Osiris attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A number of celebrities have reacted to the incident, including Meek Mill, who defended Osiris and pleaded for the public not to condemn him for his “mistake.” Taking to his Twitter account, the Philly rapper wrote “Don’t do this to him please he a good kid …. Just slap him and he gotta let you something … we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support suki … hold that sh*t down on some street sh*t.”

Amber Rose has also spoken out in matter, advocating for Sukihana and stating that she’s heartbroken over the social media personality’s experience.

“Are we really going to sit back and let this happen to Sukihana???” Rose wrote on her Instagram account. “She was sexually assaulted and no one did anything!!! This is the entertainment business and she is an entertainer!!! Using her lyrics and her persona as an excuse to physically touch her and force her without consent is absolutely disgusting. What happened to ‘protect Black women’??? I cried watching that video and I’m sure a lot of women have as well.”

She later added: “I’m sorry you had to go through that. My heart breaks for you.”