YNW Melly’s Double Murder Trial Verdict Up For Wager Via Betting Website

YNW Melly’s future, given his current double murder trial, has been hanging in the balance for some time now. A betting website is now allowing fans to place wagers on the 24-year-old rapper’s verdict.

“Guilty Or Innocent?” BetOnline_AG wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (July 8). “Comment your opinion for a chance to win a $100 @BetOnline_ag Freeplay.” They followed that up with “Bet on @ynwmelly’s trial at the link in @BetOnline_ag’s bio and get a sign up bonus of up to $1,000!”

While betting has become a large phenomenon in the last few years, with sports betting being legalized in more states throughout the country, this is definitely an unconventional offer.

Fans reacted in a myriad of ways within the comment section, with one writing “Everybody knows he guilty they just want him free” with a laughing emoji. Another was bewildered at this offer, writing “No way y’all got odds for bro freedom.” One more fan wondered why this was even a contentious matter, saying “He literally made a song admitting it” in reference to his 2018 song “Murder On My Mind.”

YNW Melly’s trial for the alleged 2018 killing of two of his friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, began in June and it has been a whirlwind so far. The Florida rapper blew a kiss at people seated in the gallery during the third day of his trial. Leondra Phillips, the mother of Christopher, told NBC Miami that the action was “disrespectful.”

As for Melly’s family, this ordeal caused his mother, Jamie Demons-King, to have a heart attack and subsequently leave social media. “I’m deleting this app. I can’t be crying and making myself upset because of a lying clout chaser who won’t even show his face in court but care so much,” she wrote via Instagram story on June 19.

“I had one heart attack already because of stress,” King continued. “I refuse to let this kill me. I try to be peaceful and respectful to all of you. I pray for everyone, because I know it’s the right thing to do.”