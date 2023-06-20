YNW Melly’s Mother Claims The Stress Of His Trial Gave Her A Heart Attack

YNW Melly’s ongoing double murder trial is starting to take a toll on his mother’s health. The Florida rapper’s mom, Jamie Demons-King, shared via Instagram Story on Monday (June 19) that the entire situation has been extremely emotionally draining, and even caused her to have a heart attack.

“I’m deleting this app. I can’t be crying and making myself upset because of a lying clout chaser who won’t even show his face in court but care so much,” she wrote. “I had one heart attack already because of stress.”

King continued, “I refuse to let this kill me. I try to be peaceful and respectful to all of you. I pray for everyone, because I know it’s the right thing to do.” The “Murder On My Mind” rapper is accused of gunning down his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., back in 2018 in an alleged drive-by cover up.

Previously, defense attorney David Howard submitted a motion for a mistrial, but Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy denied the attempt. As of Tuesday (June 20), Melly is back in Broward County court and the trial is set to resume. YNW Melly is among the first to face a new Florida death sentence law that requires a minimum 8-4 vote by a jury to be convicted.

In contrast to his mother’s current emotional state, the 24-year-old himself isn’t publicly showing signs of distress. Last week, he blew a kiss towards the people in the seating gallery during the third day of his ongoing trial. Leondra Phillips, mother of Christopher, one of the victims, described his actions to NBC Miami as “disrespectful.”