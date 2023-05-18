Yo Gotti Offers “Any Lawyer” $2M Reward For 42 Dugg’s Prison Release

Yo Gotti has offered a $2 million reward to any attorney in the state of Georgia who can procure the prison release of rapper 42 Dugg.

The CMG mogul, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday this Friday (May 19), recently hopped on social media and publicized the offer while expressing that the perfect birthday present would be to have the Detroit rapper out of custody. “I got 2 Million for any lawyer that can get Dugg out early!” the rapper and music exec shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night (May 17).

Gotti’s post was a response to Dugg’s latest update from prison, in which he revealed that prison guards had raided his cell for contraband during the wee hours of Wednesday morning. “They raided my sh*t last night at 3am lol they taken me to war,” he wrote. “I need johhny cochran lil cousin or sumn, its on the flow in this bi**h.”

Dugg, who is currently incarcerated for being a felon in possession of a firearm, was arrested in May 2022 after failing to report to a federal prison camp to serve his six month sentence. He has been open about the depraved conditions he’s allegedly been subjected to during his time in prison, which includes a lack of food and water, among other basic human rights.

42 Dugg attends Yo Gotti’s CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Im in jail for going to the gun range, dropping dirty and failure to appear,” he wrote in a previous update. “I didn’t steal from nobody, hurt nobody, they handling me crazy. Man im in this bi**h heating my food up with the water from the nasty a** shower. They dont even give us hot water to heat our food up aint no microwave, I can’t get no visits from my family nothing. Im sure they gone do some more illegal sh*t but what I pose to die in this bi**h for probation violation.”

In addition, the rapper also claims that U.S. Marshalls worked in concert with the prison to keep him from attending a Zoom court hearing for a prior case. According to him, his appearance at the hearing in question could have led to him being released to a halfway house.

42 Dugg, who plead guilty to prison evasion, was sentenced to one year in prison in April. After his release, he will have to serve an additional three years of supervised release, pay a $20,000 fine, and abstain from drug use.