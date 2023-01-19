Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18).

Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji.

The pair wore complimentary black and white outfits as they enjoyed the NBA game.

Memphis Grizzlies

As 2023 began, both Gotti and Simmons confirmed their relationship on social media with multiple posts. Simmons, 35, shared that she is “Happier than I’ve ever been” with the 41-year-old Hip-Hop artist.

On Yo Gotti’s Instagram account, he wrote “Ain loss a crush since High School,” followed by the black heart emoji. His brag might be true, as fans have listened to the Memphis rapper share his attraction for the fashionista for years.

In 2015, he rapped “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / f**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know,” on his song “Down In The DM,” which was later remixed to feature Nicki Minaj.

He continued to express his romantic intentions in 2017’s “Save It For Me”, which features Chris Brown. On the song, the CMG boss raps “Passed my number to Angela, I thought I had her/Her ni**a cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder/Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster/Maybe me bein’ a G was kind of bad for her/But me bein’ a G, I was glad for her.”

Simmons’ ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson, who is the father of Simmons’ child, was murdered at his Atlanta home in November 2018. In April 2022, Michael Williams was officially sentenced to life for murder, as well as an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.