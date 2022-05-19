Yo Gotti Seeking Chauffeur After $1.2 Million Rolls Royce Birthday Purchase

Yo Gotti has a new opportunity to join his team. However, aspiring rappers should hold onto their mixtapes.

The CMG boss teased his need to hire a personal driver after gifting himself two brand new Rolls Royce vehicles in celebration of his 41st birthday which falls on Thursday (May 19). The two “twin” luxury cars continue the baller tradition established by the Memphis native, who has pledged to spend over a million dollars per year to treat himself to lavish and luxurious birthday gifts.

“Looking for a Chauffeur,” he wrote on Instagram, showing off the double R keys. He continued “Paying good,” suggesting the salary for the person hired would be $250,000.

The rapper continued to declare a “CMG Summer” on an additional post, officially kicking off his birthday.

“I spend a million dollars everywhere and so far I’m at 1.2. Y’all keep counting … Street ni**as we up,” celebrated the rapper in the clip.

In 2021, the “Down in the DMs” rapper splurged on two, iced-out Richard Mille watches worth about $1.1 million. In the year prior, Gotti dropped $1.3 million to buy a turquoise Rolls Royce Truck ($480,000), a turquoise Ferrari F8 ($400,000), a turquoise Lamborghini ($290,000), and a matching turquoise Richard Mille watch priced at $180,000.

Earlier this month, the Hip-Hop mogul announced the return of his annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash this July in Memphis. The anticipated 2022 lineup has not yet been revealed. Previous performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G, and more.

“Birthday Bash is back and it’s going to be better than ever,” he explained in a press statement. “I have a few surprises and special performances for my hometown family, but just know that I’m gonna keep putting on for the city that raised me. The energy at FedEx Forum will be unforgettable and fans won’t want to miss it.”

Check out Yo Gotti’s job posting on Instagram below.