Yo Gotti Hosts Major League Soccer Youth Clinic At White House

Yo Gotti’s “White World” now officially includes The White House, as the Memphis rapper continues a new era of his career. The CMG mogul joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber to host a Major League Soccer youth clinic.

During the sporting event, the White House lawn was converted into a soccer field, allowing children to sharpen their skills in the globally popular sport. The 42-year-old rapper mingled with the kids and spoke with the First Lady about how much his own children love soccer.

In 2021, the “Law” performer became co-owner of the MLS team D.C. United, one of the most prestigious franchises in the league’s history.

“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” explained the Hip-Hop veteran at the time.

“I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

Yo Gotti is set to join the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday evening (July 19) at Audi Field in the Nation’s capital. During the game, he will be joining the broadcast booth to talk about D.C. United, his experience owning the team for the last 2 years, his hope to bridge the intersection of music, sports, and soccer culture, and more.

The full week of events included a performance from Kehlani and DJ Pee .Wee a.k.a. Anderson .Paak, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, and more.

Take a look at the MLS youth clinic at The White House below.