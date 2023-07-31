Yo Gotti Surprises GloRilla With 2023 Maybach Truck For Her 24th Birthday

To celebrate GloRilla turning 24, collective Music Group CEO Yo Gotti surprised his artist with a brand new Maybach truck at the Dallas stop of the It’s Only Us Tour with Lil Baby. Additionally, the pair also celebrated the one-year anniversary of when Glo signed to CMG in July 2022.

“Happy Glo Up Day Again!!! I appreciate u putting in da Work & Trusting Da Process!!! BIG SH!T Only,” Gotti wrote on and Instagram post. “LET’S KEEP BALLIN”

See clip below:

GloRilla also posted a video of her reaction to the luxury gift on her IG.

“DA BIGGEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I got da BEST CEO ONA PLANET @yogotti IMA MAYBACH TYPE OF BISHHHHHHHHHHH,” she excitedly wrote under a video of her turning up to music in her new car.

Gotti copped the “F.N.F.” rhymer a 2023 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV, which starts at around $190,000 and more.

Amid signing to CMG last year, the Memphis rapper has gone on to have much success in her budding music career.

With the release of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” the song went on to see viral success before garnering a remix from Latto and JT. Shortly after, Big Glo found herself not only being nominated for a Grammy award, but also winning Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop and iHeart Radio Awards.

Glo has since collaborated with Cardi B on the remix to her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great single “Tomorrow 2.” She also teamed up with label mate Moneybagg Yo for the single “On Wat U On.” To top it off, the “Blessed” rapstress was announced as part of the 2023 XXL Freshmen Class last month.

Take a look at GloRilla receiving her extravagant birthday gift from Yo Gotti above.